Rain chances increase later today

TUESDAY

Clouds will continue to increase this morning with more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Most will be dry for the first part of the day with a mix of sun and clouds.

Cloudy and cooler today. (WDBJ Weather)

A few showers will develop as we head into the evening hours thanks to a weak disturbance passing through. A wintry mix with rain isn’t totally out of the question across the higher elevations Tuesday night. If that happens it will be very light and brief.

Rain chances increase later this afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

Not looking at widespread coverage, but we will see cooler overnight lows thanks to this system. Temperatures into Wednesday morning will dip into the 30s for most.

We will see a cooler start to our day on both Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Moisture may linger into early Wednesday morning, but most will start off the day dry and cooler. Expect highs to be about the same as Tuesday in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine continues into Thursday, but warmer temperatures are in store with highs in the 60s for Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND

High pressure will shift east allowing high temperatures to soar into the 70s Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will also increase during this period. Tracking rain showers to build in Friday evening and continue into the first part of Saturday. We are looking at drier conditions for Saturday afternoon and for Sunday but temperatures turn cooler to close out the weekend. 60s are in store for Sunday, but the “cooler” air doesn’t last long. Temperatures quickly rebound back up to start off the new workweek.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Tuesday night after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. (It is possible you could see it Monday night too!) Hopefully cloud cover will not get in the way.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky! (WDBJ7)

