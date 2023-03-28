Birthdays
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff

A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his role in an August 2022 shooting and standoff along Elm Avenue in Roanoke City.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A judge has sentenced a Roanoke man to serve four years in jail for his role in an August 2022 shooting and standoff along Elm Avenue in Roanoke City.

Damoan Sharrod Townes was sentenced Tuesday in Roanoke City’s Circuit Court. He entered a plea of no contest to his charges, which included two counts of shooting into an occupied building.

Court records show that for each charge, Townes was sentenced to five years in jail, with three years suspended. This means he will serve a total of four years in jail, followed by two years of supervised probation after his release.

According to Roanoke City Police, in early August 2022 officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Elm Avenue SW for reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they said a person started shooting at them while they were conducting a well-being check. At least one Roanoke City Police officer returned fire. Several neighbors living in nearby apartments were evacuated while officers worked.

Townes, 31 at the time of the incident, was arrested several hours later. No one was injured. Virginia State Police took over the investigation and the officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per agency policy.

