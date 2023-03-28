Roanoke’s Roger Ayers to officiate fourth men’s Final Four in Houston

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the NCAA men’s Final Four games tip off this weekend in Houston, the Star City will be represented on the court in the form of veteran ACC official Roger Ayers.

The Roanoke native will officiate his fourth Final Four, including last year’s championship weekend in New Orleans.

Ayers certainly has the experience, with 95 games under his belt this season, including the ACC Championship game between Virginia and Duke, according to the Roger Ayers Ref Tracker Twitter account.

This is a lot of games and travel for Kimble. By comparison, Roger is at 95 games this season. https://t.co/IyZ8dph3I9 — Roger Ayers Ref Tracker (@AyersRefTracker) March 27, 2023

