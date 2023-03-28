Birthdays
Roanoke’s Roger Ayers to officiate fourth men’s Final Four in Houston

The Star City native has reffed 95 games this year, including the ACC Championship.
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, speaks to official Roger Ayers, left, during the second...
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, speaks to official Roger Ayers, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the NCAA men’s Final Four games tip off this weekend in Houston, the Star City will be represented on the court in the form of veteran ACC official Roger Ayers.

The Roanoke native will officiate his fourth Final Four, including last year’s championship weekend in New Orleans.

Ayers certainly has the experience, with 95 games under his belt this season, including the ACC Championship game between Virginia and Duke, according to the Roger Ayers Ref Tracker Twitter account.

