Science Museum conducts plant structure experiment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia stopped by 7@four to conduct an experiment illustrating plant structures and how to identify them.

Katie Brooks, Director of Education and Lesley St. Clair, Assistant Director of Education, talk about the science behind the experiment, which comes from one of the many outreach programs available for teachers to book. The demonstration involves investigating plant structures using lima beans.

Also, registration is still open for next week’s “Rock Hunters” Spring Break Camp. Registration can be completed at smwv.org for children in 2nd – 5th grade.

Registration is also open for this year’s Summer Camp programs. Registration for these can also be completed at smwv.org for children K-8th grade.

This year’s camps feature visits to the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center for on-site coding and engineering programs, as well as speakers from specialized STEM fields from the American Society of Civil Engineers, Virginia Tech, and more.

