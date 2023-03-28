Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Science Museum conducts plant structure experiment

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks from the Science Museum of Western Virginia stopped by 7@four to conduct an experiment illustrating plant structures and how to identify them.

Katie Brooks, Director of Education and Lesley St. Clair, Assistant Director of Education, talk about the science behind the experiment, which comes from one of the many outreach programs available for teachers to book. The demonstration involves investigating plant structures using lima beans.

Also, registration is still open for next week’s “Rock Hunters” Spring Break Camp. Registration can be completed at smwv.org for children in 2nd – 5th grade.

Registration is also open for this year’s Summer Camp programs. Registration for these can also be completed at smwv.org for children K-8th grade.

This year’s camps feature visits to the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center for on-site coding and engineering programs, as well as speakers from specialized STEM fields from the American Society of Civil Engineers, Virginia Tech, and more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act
The local weather radar is getting an upgrade and will be down for two weeks until complete.
Southwest Virginia weather radar down for two weeks. Here’s what that means for forecasting.
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Human remains found in Patrick County near NC border
We will see a cooler start to our day on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking near-seasonable temperatures

Latest News

Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, speaks to official Roger Ayers, left, during the second...
Roanoke’s Roger Ayers to officiate fourth men’s Final Four in Houston
Malcolm McKinney mugshot
Man arrested after allegedly using counterfeit bills at dozens of Walmarts
Hokies Gear Roanoke
Hokies Gear Roanoke
Danville Police Department's Easteriffic Event
The Danville Police Department will host their annual Easteriffic Event for the community