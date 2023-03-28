Science Museum of Western Virginia opens summer camp registration

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Science Museum of Western Virginia is offering a series of learning opportunities for children this summer and it is highlighting women in STEM during this Women’s History Month.

The Museum offers a series of summer programs tailored to children from elementary to middle school. Registration for those camps is now open and they include different themes for each available session.

Additionally, if families still need to find spring break activities for their kids, the museum still has spots available for its April 3rd through April 7th Rock Hunters program.

As Women’s History Month winds down, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is celebrating local women in STEM and the contributions they are making in our community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.