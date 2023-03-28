Birthdays
Missing Chesapeake man found safe

83-year-old Paul Wilson, missing from Chesapeake.
83-year-old Paul Wilson, missing from Chesapeake.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) UPDATE: Paul Wilson has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police.

EARLIER STORY: - A senior alert has been issued by the Chesapeake Police Department for a missing man, according to Virginia State Police.

83-year-old Paul Wilson was last seen on foot at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Virginia Home for Adults in Chesapeake.

Police say Wilson is a black man, who stands 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, with salt & pepper hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a black long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Wilson suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s location is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.

