Type 2 diabetes study looking for research participants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A researcher at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is tackling Type 2 diabetes with the hope of helping patients better manage their disease.

Dr. Jeff Stein joined Here @ Home to explain more about how he is researching a fully remote, low-cost intervention program and the improvements it could potentially bring to patients.

Stein is looking for Type 2 diabetes patients to participate in the study. The study requires a weekly commitment of about 90 minutes and will offer compensation for completing the program.

