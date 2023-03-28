Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Type 2 diabetes study looking for research participants

Here @ Home: VTC Diabetes Research
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A researcher at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC is tackling Type 2 diabetes with the hope of helping patients better manage their disease.

Dr. Jeff Stein joined Here @ Home to explain more about how he is researching a fully remote, low-cost intervention program and the improvements it could potentially bring to patients.

Stein is looking for Type 2 diabetes patients to participate in the study. The study requires a weekly commitment of about 90 minutes and will offer compensation for completing the program.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act
The local weather radar is getting an upgrade and will be down for two weeks until complete.
Southwest Virginia weather radar down for two weeks. Here’s what that means for forecasting.
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Human remains found in Patrick County near NC border
We will see a cooler start to our day on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking near-seasonable temperatures

Latest News

Here @ Home: FBI Summer Camp
Here @ Home: FBI Summer Camp
Here @ Home: Outdoor Lighting
Here @ Home: Outdoor Lighting
Here @ Home: VTC Diabetes Research
Here @ Home: VTC Diabetes Research
FBI Richmond looking for applicants to its Teen Academy
Science Museum of Western Virginia opens summer camp registration