Virginia Tech beats Ohio State Monday to make Final Four

Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)(Stephen Brashear | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history with an 84-74 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final.

Playing in its first regional final, Virginia Tech won its 15th straight game and will head to the Final Four having not lost in more than two months.

The Hokies will face LSU in the national semifinals on Friday in Dallas.

Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State with 25 points, but 19 of those came in the first half.

