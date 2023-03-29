Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

No one hurt in Roanoke auto shop fire

Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23
Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a fire at an automotive shop in Roanoke Wednesday.

A vehicle inside Reed’s Automotive on Orange Avenue NE, just west of 13th Street, caught fire. That led to other things inside the building catching fire, according to a Roanoke Fire-EMS battalion chief. The fire has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire, reported about noon March 29, 2023, has not been established.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

School Lockdown
Firearm found at Twin Valley High School
Wednesday Midday Update
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 2023 plans uncertain as leaders cite logistical issues
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 29, 2023