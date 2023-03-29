No one hurt in Roanoke auto shop fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a fire at an automotive shop in Roanoke Wednesday.

A vehicle inside Reed’s Automotive on Orange Avenue NE, just west of 13th Street, caught fire. That led to other things inside the building catching fire, according to a Roanoke Fire-EMS battalion chief. The fire has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire, reported about noon March 29, 2023, has not been established.

