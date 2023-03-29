Bristol museum honors women in old-time music

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Old-Time Ramblers from East Tennessee State University served up the fiddle tunes and set the stage as the Birthplace of Country Music Museum premiered its new exhibit, ‘I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music.’

It’s the museum’s first traveling exhibit - born in Bristol and bound for institutions in other parts of the country.

Dr. Rene Rodgers is Head Curator at the museum.

“Telling those stories and acknowledging the history of more marginalized or more underrepresented voices is part of the responsibility of a museum,” she said, “to find those hidden histories and to share them with the community and get people excited about those histories.”

The exhibit features well-known artists, such as Sara and Maybelle Carter, icons of early commercial country music as members of the Carter Family.

And others whose contributions are not as widely known.

Consider Audrey Hash Ham, an instrument maker we interviewed in 2001, who told us how music had been a big part of her life since the day she was born.

“My father paid for me with a fiddle,” Ham said. “He didn’t have money to pay for my hospital bill, so he walked about 20 some odd miles so he could sell a fiddle to pay my hospital bill.”

During a recent preview at the museum, guests included members of the Kentucky-based Reel World String Band.

“It means everything to be recognized like this, because it wasn’t easy when we started out to get recognized,” said band member Bev Futrell. “We had an agent who wanted to bill us as the All-Girl Reel World String Band. And we were like no, we picked our name so you wouldn’t know what gender we were.”

Also on hand was Grammy-nominated singer songwriter Amythyst Kiah, who studied bluegrass, old-time and roots music at East Tennessee State and helped to create content as an intern when the museum was getting off the ground.

“There are some great stories in here,” Kiah told reporters, “so I would hope people would walk away feeling like they’ve really gotten to know us as artists and you know maybe inspire them to do something with that.”

The last panel asks, “Who did we miss?

The museum hopes the exhibit will be a starting point for a discussion of other women who have made an impact on old-time music, and those who are still building on the region’s musical traditions.

For more information, visit the museum’s website:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.