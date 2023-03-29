Birthdays
Drier and seasonable today

Rain chances return Friday
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
  • Patchy frost possible this morning
  • Mostly sunny and seasonable today
  • Greatest rain coverage coming Friday-Saturday

THIS MORNING

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Rockbridge county active at 4AM Wednesday. Protect sensitive outdoor vegetation. Areas outside of the advisory may notice patchy frost as well. Frost will not be a widespread issued.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will feature highs in the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

THURSDAY

The dry weather continues into Thursday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

Warmer air makes a comeback! High pressure will shift east allowing high temperatures to soar into the 70s for both Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will also increase during this period. Tracking rain showers to build in by Friday evening and continue into the first part of Saturday.

We are looking at drier conditions for Saturday evening and for Sunday but temperatures turn cooler to close out the weekend. 60s are in store for Sunday, but the “cooler” air doesn’t last long. Temperatures quickly rebound back up to start off the new workweek.

SUNDAY

By the end of the weekend, the cooler air finally catches up to the front and we turn cooler for Sunday. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s along with a gusty wind.

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Wednesday night shortly after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. For Mercury and Uranus, you may need the binoculars to spot them.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

