Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body home to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The family of a Louisiana Lyft Driver who was reportedly killed by his passenger is thanking their community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

New Orleans authorities said 32-year-old Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex.

Valle was working for Lyft at the time. Police said his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully, fatally shot him.

Police arrested Tully on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. Tully faces a second-degree murder charge.

Valle’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopes, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial in his home country of Honduras.

The fundraiser has raised over $11,000 as of Monday, surpassing its original goal of $7,500.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man

Latest News

FloydFest in Flux
FloydFest in Flux
VA Move Over Law Expands
VA Move Over Law Expands
Spencer Statue Unveiled in Lynchburg
Spencer Statue Unveiled in Lynchburg
Museum Honors Women in Old-Time Music
Museum Honors Women in Old-Time Music
Salem Speech Team Gets 17 Straight State Wins
Salem Speech Team Gets 17 Straight State Wins