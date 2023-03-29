Birthdays
FloydFest 2023 plans uncertain as leaders cite logistical issues

FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 23 logo(FloydFest 23)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Citing logistical issues, the leadership behind FloydFest 2023 says the show might not go on as planned.

According to a post on the festival’s website and social media, its new concert site, FestivalPark, is “not currently viable for a 2023 festival.” The post cites final permitting and logistical factors beyond their control.

The post goes on to say organizers are exploring “all options.” It was not immediately clear whether the festival was officially canceled. Organizers promised more information Thursday, April 6.

“Make zero mistake-,” the post says, “FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. More information will be announced next week.”

The new location for the festival was slated for 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check. Organizers announced the new location and logo in July. Headlining performances for this year’s festival include The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose.

The festival bills itself as a five-day celebration of music and art nestled in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia.

