God’s Pit Crew delivers supplies and help to tornado victims in Mississippi

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is responding to Mississippi to help victims of the tornado that ripped through the state last Friday.

They loaded up tractor trailers with tarps and their five-gallon blessing buckets, which include food, water, first-aid kits, bibles and hygiene items.

The volunteers are now visiting the hardest-hit areas like Wynona to help survivors and distribute supplies. They are cleaning out homes, cutting trees, removing debris and giving victims a shoulder to lean on.

“This is as bad as it gets,” said Chris Chiles, Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator. “When you look at a town like Rolling Fork, it’s gone. Everything is on the ground. All the homes, all the businesses, all the power lines. It just looks like it went through a shredder. I don’t think anything could get worse than that.”

They plan to be in Mississippi until April 8.

To volunteer or donate, visit their website.

