Hometown Jobs: Power Line Worker Training Program expands

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we continue to spotlight hard-to-fill jobs in our hometowns, there’s one program taking people to new heights, literally.

Wytheville Community College is expanding its Power Line Worker Training Program to Patrick and Henry Community College.

“Gotta have some grit. It’s not the easiest field, but if you come here, we will give you everything you need,” said Mike Morrison, Wytheville Community College Powerline Coordinator.

After 14 weeks, students will graduate from the Power Line Worker Training Program at Wytheville Community College with multiple job offers. Most will have jobs lined up before they graduate.

“I went to a junior college before this and instead of being in debt, I wanted to come out on top, so I joined this program knowing how much you could get after you’ve finished,” said Garrett Leftwich, Wytheville Community College student.

Because of the need for workers, the program is expanding to Patrick and Henry Community College.

“We have over twenty companies right now recruiting, and all these students that you see in this class are going to have multiple job offers. We normally put out somewhere between forty to fifty a year. It’s been requested we output about a hundred a year... This gave us an opportunity to expand the capacity by tapping into the resources of labor down in the Patrick County, Franklin County, Henry County, Pittsylvania County area,” said Perry Hughes, Wytheville Community College Vice President of Workforce and Occupational Programs .

During the 14 weeks, students learn everything they need to know.

“How to trust your equipment, for one. How to hang arms like they’re doing here. Teamwork, just a bunch of different things that I had no idea about,” said Leftwich.

Morrison said you can make anywhere from $21 to $26 an hour to start, and that could increase because of the demand for workers.

“In the next few years, we’re going to have a tremendous amount of retirements from out of the workforce. The problem with that being is we’re not producing enough people to take the places of the ones retiring,” said Morrison.

He said with a willingness to do hard work, anyone can do it.

“I was not born with a pair of line boots on, I had to be trained and that’s what we want to do. We want to be your first step in training you for not just a job, but a career,” said Morrison.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.