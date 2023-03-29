Birthdays
LEAP helps make a delicious chicken stew

Chicken Stew with Chef Jeff Bland at the LEAP Kitchen
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natalie Faunce visited the LEAP Kitchen to make Chicken Stew with Chef Jeff Bland.

It has simple ingredients, and will not take long to whip up for your family.

Ingredient List:

  • ½ Cup Onion, diced
  • ¼ Cup Celery, diced
  • ¼ Cup Carrot, diced
  • 1 Pound Chicken Thighs
  • 1 Quart Beef Broth
  • 1 Quart Chicken Broth
  • ½ Pound Diced Potatoes
  • 12 Ounces Sweet Corn
  • 12 Ounces Lima Beans
  • 28 Ounce Can Tomatoes, diced or fresh tomatoes if they are in season.
  • Cornstarch and Cold Water, About 1 tablespoon each Seasonings

Directions:

  1. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper, Roast to 165 degrees, cool, dice.
  2. Sauté celery, onions, and carrots until tender.
  3. Add the cooked, diced chicken.
  4. Add beef broth, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer.
  5. Add potatoes, corn, lima beans, tomatoes, and seasonings.
  6. Simmer until desired flavor and texture is achieved Mix together cornstarch and cold water; add to the stew, bring to a boil, reduce back to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasonings and flavors as needed.
  7. This tastes best after being refrigerated overnight.
  8. If using diced canned tomatoes, try to find tomatoes in puree from California or Italy.

