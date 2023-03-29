LEAP helps make a delicious chicken stew

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natalie Faunce visited the LEAP Kitchen to make Chicken Stew with Chef Jeff Bland.

It has simple ingredients, and will not take long to whip up for your family.

Ingredient List:

½ Cup Onion, diced

¼ Cup Celery, diced

¼ Cup Carrot, diced

1 Pound Chicken Thighs

1 Quart Beef Broth

1 Quart Chicken Broth

½ Pound Diced Potatoes

12 Ounces Sweet Corn

12 Ounces Lima Beans

28 Ounce Can Tomatoes, diced or fresh tomatoes if they are in season.

Cornstarch and Cold Water, About 1 tablespoon each Seasonings

Directions:

Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper, Roast to 165 degrees, cool, dice. Sauté celery, onions, and carrots until tender. Add the cooked, diced chicken. Add beef broth, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Add potatoes, corn, lima beans, tomatoes, and seasonings. Simmer until desired flavor and texture is achieved Mix together cornstarch and cold water; add to the stew, bring to a boil, reduce back to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasonings and flavors as needed. This tastes best after being refrigerated overnight. If using diced canned tomatoes, try to find tomatoes in puree from California or Italy.

