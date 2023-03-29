Birthdays
Legends of Grayson Old-Timer Weekend music event set

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The second annual Legends of Grayson Old-Timer Weekend is March 31-April 1.

The event promotes Grayson County’s long history of old-time musicians, and this year’s show celebrates honorees “Uncle Wade Ward” and Donna Correll.

The event will be at the Historic 1908 Courthouse in Independence, VA, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday, 3/31 and running through Saturday night, April 1 at 11:30.

Legends of Grayson co-founders Mark Boyles and Steve Soltis stopped by 7@four to preview the event, along with featured performer Mac Traynham.

Tickets can be purchased for the two-day event separately or together with concerts, master-led jams and workshops. Tickets can be bought here. For more information, click here.

