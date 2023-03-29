Birthdays
Lynchburg leaders, community gather to call for end of gun violence

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “Justice is going to take everybody. Every organization, every church, every nonprofit. We cannot continue to work separately, it’s not going to work because it’s not working. If you may see, it hasn’t worked, if it had worked, we wouldn’t have the violence we have,” said James Camm, executive director of One Community One Voice.

More than 50 members of law enforcement, emergency responders, city leaders and school leaders gathered with the community with one mission in mind: ending gun violence.

“I think it’s important anytime we can come together as a community and put aside any differences we have or beliefs we have, and really focus on making sure that we have a safe community, that we’re here to support the young men and young women of our community, who may be going through difficult times. And certainly we’re here to support the family that lost a loved one to make sure they understand that we love them and care for them,” said Ryan Zuidema, Lynchburg Police Chief.

The most recent person shot and killed was 16-year-old Terrion Marshall. Marshall’s family came to the vigil, where the community offered their support during this heart-breaking time.

“He was there with us when we needed him, he always made us laugh when we’re down, when bad things happened he would always be there asking if we were okay,” said Dezary Foster, Marshall’s brother.

“He loved music, he has videos of him on YouTube of him rapping and singing, he was passionate about music. His presence just lit up the room,” said Tamesha Foster, Marshall’s mother.

It was clear that the community wants to see change.

“It shouldn’t happen. I’m tired of part of what I do as superintendent, is be here or be at school and be places where we’re helping kids deal with grief and death. We should be celebrating like we were before with football games and basketball games and other student accomplishments, not this,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools.

“We’ve got to make sure that we gather all the resources that this community has, bring them together to focus on the same effort, which is certainly to reduce violence. And to make sure we’re intervening with young men and young women long before they get involved with things like this on the street, that includes getting involved with them at a very young age, not waiting until they’re already caught up in activity that is going to lead them to difficult times,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema said LPD doesn’t currently have suspect information on the shooting death of Marshall but is following numerous leads and encourages anyone with information to reach out.

