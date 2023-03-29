Birthdays
Missing/Endangered Alert issued for Roanoke teen

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department for a Missing/Endangered teenager.

Donnie Allen Rivers-Holmes, 14, was last reported seen at 10:45 a.m. March 29, 2023 at Fishwick Middle School on Montrose Avenue in Roanoke. Donnie goes by the name Khloe, and is a white transgendered girl, according to police, with brown hair and brown eyes. Khloe is 5′ 4″ and 110 pounds. She was last reported seen wearing a light colored jacket, black t-shirt with white lettering, and dark blue jeans with rips in the thighs. Khloe has a nose/septum piercing, pierced ears and tattoos on the right thigh and forearm.

Police say Khloe is believed to be in extreme danger, and is presumed to be on foot, not in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Khloe’s whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-6681.

