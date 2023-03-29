No charges filed against homeowner who shot intruder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No criminal charges will be filed against a homeowner who shot and killed an intruder in December 2022, according to the Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

CA Brandon R. Boyles says evidence from the scene, along with witness statements and forensic evidence, indicated the homeowner “acted under a reasonable belief that himself or others were at risk of great bodily injury or death when he used deadly force against an individual who had broken into his home.”

The homeowner used a handgun to shoot a man who had broken into the homeowner’s home, according to Grayson County investigators, in the early morning hours of December 6, 2022 on Mount Zion Road in Elk Creek. The homeowner said the intruder attacked him, leading to the shooting.

Evidence indicated the intruder was intoxicated at the time of the break-in, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. The intruder’s name has not been released.

CA Boyles released the following statement:

“It is always tragic when any human life is taken, and should never be applauded. However in this circumstance it is apparent that the homicide was justified under the law. We sympathize with the family of the deceased, as well as the homeowner who will bare the burden of living with this tragic event forever. Our prayers go out of all of those involved. We encourage the general public to educate themselves on what limited circumstances provide justification for using deadly force in Virginia.”

