No one arrested after man shot in NW Roanoke
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was shot in northwest Roanoke Wednesday afternoon, and police are looking for whomever shot him.
Police were called at 3:38 p.m. to 20th Street and Hanover Avenue NW. They found one man with at least one gunshot wound that police say doesn’t appear to be life-threatening.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
