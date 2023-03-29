Detectives called to testify in trial of man accused of killing two-year-old

RADFORD Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Byrd was back in court March 29 as his trial continued for crimes including the killing of two-year-old Harper Mitchell in 2020.

More testimonies were shared with the jury Wednesday. The commonwealth called Radford City Police Detective Austin Cox to the stand. He told the court he interviewed Andrew Byrd at the police station the day after the incident.

In the interview, Cox said, Byrd said nothing happened to Harper under his watch. He gave explanations to Harper’s condition, such as falling off a four-wheeler, falling out of a shopping cart and a nut allergy. Byrd told investigators her condition worsened as the day went on.

In the interview, Byrd told Cox if he had done something wrong, he would’ve run to Floyd County. Prosecution then pulled a text log showing Byrd was waiting for a ride to Floyd County.

During cross examination from the defense, Cox said during the interview an argument had started over a potential breakup between Amanda Mitchell, Harper’s mother, and Byrd, and that injuries to Amanda could be from sex or wrestling with the children.

Later, the prosecution called Christopher Fackler as a witness. He was in jail with Byrd when he was first taken to New River Regional Jail.

He told the court that in jail, Byrd told him he would get high on meth while watching the children and believes Harper may have gotten into his bag of methamphetamine and was later unresponsive.

The defense targeted Fackler’s criminal history and his lack of ability to remember many details from the conversations.

