Registered apprenticeships offer learning, career opportunities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In this month’s Career Corner, Here @ Home talks with Virginia Career Works about registered apprenticeships.

These apprenticeships allow people to learn on the job while they complete Related Technical Instruction. This gives apprentices the ability to earn a paycheck while they acquire new skills.

Virginia Career Works has funding available at its Lynchburg, Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Covington offices that will support apprenticeships for students 16 to 18 years old who are still in school. The goal is to connect to the student’s Career and Technical Education programs and set them up for success after graduation.

Listen to the interview to learn more about the difference between an apprenticeship from an internship and the support you can find at Virginia Career Works.

