Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Roanoke harm reductionists praise FDA’s Narcan approval

The FDA approved opioid overdose reversal drug will now be made available on store shelves.
The FDA approved opioid overdose reversal drug will now be made available on store shelves.(WHSV)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harm reductionists and peer support specialists are applauding the Food and Drug’s Administration’s approval Wednesday of over-the-counter Narcan.

Narcan is a naloxone nasal spray product. It was approved by the FDA as a prescription drug in 2015. Its manufacturer, Emergent, reports that since its launch in 2016, the company has distributed more than 44 million doses.

It’s a medication than can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. You cannot get high off of it and you can’t be chemically dependent on it.

Last year, clients of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition reported more than 1,100 overdose reversals. Up until this point, you could only get it from a pharmacist, harm reduction groups, or the health department - but availability varies.

According to the FDA this product will now be made available in gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores and even online.

”It’s just so much easier to just be able to go to a CVS or Walgreens or wherever, and just pick it up the way you would pick up Tylenol or Band-aids, or you know, any other over-the-counter medicine that we use to take care of our friends and family,” said Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition Director Danny Clawson.

Clawson said Wednesday this decision will expand access for everyone.

“It’s our goal to have Narcan in every house in every first aid kit in every school in every office and every car,” said Clawson. “The issue is so extreme, I think in our country, writ large, but most particularly here in the Appalachian region that anybody has to be prepared to respond to an overdose at any time, because you just never know, when you’ll come across it.”

Clawson said they want everyone to carry Naloxone, just like a first aid kit, even if you don’t personally know someone with substance use disorder.

“I urge the public to go ahead and grab a box when you see it. You can save a life someday. And if you never have a reason to use it even better, right?” they said.

Organizations like the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition offer Revive trainings to show you how to administer it.

We also have a tutorial video here:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man

Latest News

Combat Toxic Positivity in the Workplace
Combat Toxic Positivity in the Workplace
Workers of Hapi gather for a picture
Combat toxic positivity in the workplace
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
Researcher studies Type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes study looking for research participants