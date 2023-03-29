Roanoke harm reductionists praise FDA’s Narcan approval

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harm reductionists and peer support specialists are applauding the Food and Drug’s Administration’s approval Wednesday of over-the-counter Narcan.

Narcan is a naloxone nasal spray product. It was approved by the FDA as a prescription drug in 2015. Its manufacturer, Emergent, reports that since its launch in 2016, the company has distributed more than 44 million doses.

It’s a medication than can quickly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. You cannot get high off of it and you can’t be chemically dependent on it.

Last year, clients of the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition reported more than 1,100 overdose reversals. Up until this point, you could only get it from a pharmacist, harm reduction groups, or the health department - but availability varies.

According to the FDA this product will now be made available in gas stations, grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores and even online.

”It’s just so much easier to just be able to go to a CVS or Walgreens or wherever, and just pick it up the way you would pick up Tylenol or Band-aids, or you know, any other over-the-counter medicine that we use to take care of our friends and family,” said Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition Director Danny Clawson.

Clawson said Wednesday this decision will expand access for everyone.

“It’s our goal to have Narcan in every house in every first aid kit in every school in every office and every car,” said Clawson. “The issue is so extreme, I think in our country, writ large, but most particularly here in the Appalachian region that anybody has to be prepared to respond to an overdose at any time, because you just never know, when you’ll come across it.”

Clawson said they want everyone to carry Naloxone, just like a first aid kit, even if you don’t personally know someone with substance use disorder.

“I urge the public to go ahead and grab a box when you see it. You can save a life someday. And if you never have a reason to use it even better, right?” they said.

Organizations like the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition offer Revive trainings to show you how to administer it.

We also have a tutorial video here:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.