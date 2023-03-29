Salem High School Speech & Forensics Team scores 17th straight state championship

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem High School’s Speech and Forensics team secured its 17th state championship title last weekend.

Inside coach Mark Ingerson’s classroom at Salem High School, you’ll find dozens of trophies. For 17 straight years, the forensics team has taken home a first place title from the class four state tournament.

“I think that it speaks to the consistency of the program,” Ingerson said. “It certainly speaks to the commitment the students have to the program and I’m really proud of that.”

Each student performs in an individualized event that earns points for an overall teams success.

Impromptu state champion Emma Snead explained how she secures her success in quick thinking.

“My entire forensics event is about not knowing what to expect, so I like to think I’ve become pretty adept at thinking on my feet,” Snead said.

Snead, Ryan Long, Connor Smythers, Graysn Mitchell, Kade Lakin and Courtney Bowen all took home the gold in their individual events. Some are funny, like Smythers in his humorous interpretation event, and some are dramatic, like Mitchell and Lakin in their serious duo event.

Students suit up, speak up and strive for state every year. Long explained how her state champion title in Original Oratory came after placing second her junior year and third her freshman year.

“I remember last year winning second and thinking there’s only one way to go, and that’s up,” Long laughed.

But 17 state titles don’t happen overnight. Smythers explained it’s about hard work and dedication.

“It’s not about winning state, it’s basically just helping your team,” Smythers said. “Every day I come in with my teammates and just practice as hard as I can practice.”

Students sharpen up their skills on their own time. Mitchell explained it’s a commitment.

“We have to practice outside of regular practices, because you’re not going to really see any results if you don’t,” Mitchell said.

Ingerson has been coaching 21 years and plans to keep his students speaking sharp.

“Forensics is the best activity to take into in terms of life because of the skills that you get in terms of public speaking,” Ingerson said.

Salem is now one of two teams in the entire Virginia High School League with 17 state titles. The debate team will compete in the state qualifier tournament this weekend.

