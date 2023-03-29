Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Scientists find secret ingredient in da Vinci paintings

Footage shows the Leonardo da Vinci paintings Mona Lisa and Salvator Mundi. (CNN, Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Leonardo da Vinci’s paintings may have had a secret ingredient.

According to a new study, “old masters” like da Vinci, Sandro Botticelli and Rembrandt may have used egg yolk in their oil paintings.

Trace quantities of protein have been detected in the classic paintings.

While it was originally believed to have been from contamination, researchers now say it was intentional.

They say adding egg yolk could tune the properties of the oil paint in drastic ways, such as showing age and brush strokes differently.

It would also make the paint more resistant to humidity.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man
Police car lights
Virginia mayor indicted for allegedly violating clean water act

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters be he boards Air Force One at Raleigh-Durham...
LIVE: Biden starts democracy summit with $690M pledge for programs
Wednesday Midday Update
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 2023 plans uncertain as leaders cite logistical issues