Kaine reacts to legislators repealing Iraq War justifications and Nashville school shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spoke about the Senate repealing legislation justifying the Iraq War and gun control laws following Nashville’s school shooting during his media availability Wednesday afternoon.

He referenced the gun safety bill that legislators enacted in the aftermath of a Texas elementary school shooting, and President Biden signed into law last June.

Senator Kaine explained the recent shooting in Tennessee is discouraging.

”What we did last year wouldn’t have picked up these purchases necessarily, but there ought to be some bell that rings somewhere when people are purchasing so many weapons,” Senator Kaine said.

The senator also spoke about the recent vote to repeal the Iraq War justifications in 1991 and 2003. It comes 20 years after the last U.S. invasion.

If approved by the House, the measure will end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress.

