Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Kaine reacts to legislators repealing Iraq War justifications and Nashville school shooting

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) spoke about the Senate repealing legislation justifying the Iraq War and gun control laws following Nashville’s school shooting during his media availability Wednesday afternoon.

He referenced the gun safety bill that legislators enacted in the aftermath of a Texas elementary school shooting, and President Biden signed into law last June.

Senator Kaine explained the recent shooting in Tennessee is discouraging.

”What we did last year wouldn’t have picked up these purchases necessarily, but there ought to be some bell that rings somewhere when people are purchasing so many weapons,” Senator Kaine said.

The senator also spoke about the recent vote to repeal the Iraq War justifications in 1991 and 2003. It comes 20 years after the last U.S. invasion.

If approved by the House, the measure will end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man

Latest News

Kaine Roots for Hokies
Kaine Roots for Hokies
Hawaii congresswoman introduces bills combatting invasive species
Hawaii congresswoman introduces bills combatting invasive species attacking coffee, macadamia tree and nursery plants
Hawaii congresswoman introduces bills combatting invasive species
Senator Tim Kaine shared his excitement with reporters on Wednesday.
Virginia lawmakers looking forward to Virginia Tech’s big game
Senator Kaine Speaks to Media
Senator Kaine Addresses Nashville Shooting, War Vote