Teen girl killed in Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Campbell County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded at 7:59 a.m. March 28, 2023 to a two-vehicle crash on Brookneal Highway, close to a quarter-mile south of Brooks Farm Drive.

Police say the girl, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford Mustang north on Brookneal Highway, when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a southbound GMC. She died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not hurt.

