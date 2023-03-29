Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Teen girl killed in Campbell County crash

(None)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Campbell County Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police responded at 7:59 a.m. March 28, 2023 to a two-vehicle crash on Brookneal Highway, close to a quarter-mile south of Brooks Farm Drive.

Police say the girl, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford Mustang north on Brookneal Highway, when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a southbound GMC. She died at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jean L. Miller
Missing Radford woman has “credible threat to her health and safety”
Montgomery County Love's Travel Center Approved
Love’s Travel Center approved in Montgomery County
A Roanoke City judge has sentenced Damoan Sharrod Townes to serve four years in jail for his...
Roanoke man sentenced for role in 2022 shooting, standoff
Warrants show they are investigating the case as a homicide
Investigators continue search for missing Covington man
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Rescue Squad accident
Bassett Rescue Squad volunteers in recovery after ambulance crash
Three rescue squad volunteers taken to hospital after crash in Henry Co.
Montvale man killed in Bedford County crash