Two arrested; fentanyl and stolen gun seized in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested and fentanyl and a stolen gun were seized Tuesday in Amherst County.

After a two-month narcotics investigation, deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police TAC Team searched a home March 28, 2023 in the Faulconerville area of Amherst County. Deputies say they found a “significant” quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine, plus a stolen Glock 19 Gen 5 9mm and suspected counterfeit pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

Antwone Lee Sparrow is a convicted felon wanted in Bedford County for Failure to Appear and possession of illegal drugs, and now charged in Amherst County for drug possession and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Sabrina Allen is charged in Amherst County with selling, giving or distributing illegal drugs and two firearm charges.

More charges are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office, as the investigation continues.

People are encouraged to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434) - 946-7585.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.