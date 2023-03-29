Birthdays
Two teens injured in NW Roanoke shooting; teen arrested

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two teens were injured in a shooting in NW Roanoke Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they were notified at 7:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 2800 block of Meadows Street NW, where officers found a vehicle with damage that looked to be caused by gunfire.

Police say a teenage boy and girl were injured in the shooting; both had what appeared to be minor wounds. Both were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital separately via personal vehicles.

An investigation indicated the two teens were driving south toward Bowman Park when another teen in a different vehicle passed and shot at them before driving away.

Police later identified the male shooting suspect and found him at his home in Roanoke County, and took him into custody. He was charged with malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was then taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center. His name has not been released.

