Virginia lawmakers looking forward to Virginia Tech’s big game

Senator Tim Kaine shared his excitement with reporters on Wednesday.
Senator Tim Kaine shared his excitement with reporters on Wednesday.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers are gearing up for the Virginia Tech Lady Hokies Final Four game Friday.

During a media conference with reporters on Wednesday, US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) shared his excitement for the women’s basketball team.

He explained it’s even been a little tense on Capital Hill as the Hokies prepare to face off against the LSU tigers.

”My Louisiana senators have been already kind of challenging me on this,” Senator Kaine laughed. “I think Tech looks great, I think that their guard and their center are just two tremendous players and that was obvious in the game that they played against Tennessee. I think they got a great chance.”

More coverage on the Virginia Tech Hokies advancing to the Final Four can be found here.

