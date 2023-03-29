Virginia Tech’s Kitley, Amoore share bond off court

DALLAS, Texas. (WDBJ) - Two of the biggest standouts in the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program are Liz Kitley and Georgia Amoore, who are as tight off the court as they are on it.

“I thought she was quiet,” remembers Australian exchange student Amoore when she and Kitley first met. “But honestly, really caring, especially because when I came over here I was alone, I didn’t know anyone, I was foreign, doing all the wrong things, and she definitely helped with that.”

“I thought she was crazy,” laughs Kitley. “She was one of the first Australians I knew and she was dancing all the time, wild, making jokes. Abrupt, but in a good way. I love it. It’s entertaining.”

Thanks to an NIL deal, the players let fans in on their friendship through a podcast called Queens of the Cassell, where they discuss life on and off the hardwood.

“It’s cool to let other people see that side of us,” says Kitley. “We talk about whatever. We talk about basketball, we talk about other stuff, but it’s nice to let other people get to know us in both aspects,” showcasing the way their bond has strengthened through the ups and downs.

“I feel like we’ve both been through some pretty bad and pretty good times, just knowing you have someone there that knows you inside and out,” adds Amoore. “That COVID year really helped develop that bond, because I was obviously over here and I had no family and her family let me in. It’s really comforting to know that even on the other side of the world, I still have a whole family.”

It’s a whole family and whole fanbase cheering on Amoore and company as the team competes in its first-ever Final Four.

Kitley says it’s a dream come true.

“It’s cool to make changes to this program that we both love and to be able to do it with my best friend and to just have fun throughout the whole thing; what else could you ask for?”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.