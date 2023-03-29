Birthdays
Chauncey Spencer statue unveiled at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Chauncey Spencer Statue
Chauncey Spencer Statue(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A statue we first told you about during Black History Month is now available for you to see.

The statue honors Lynchburg native Chauncey Spencer, who fought for opportunities for Black pilots.

Spencer’s family says he was denied pilot classes at the then-Preston Wood Airport in 1922 because of segregation. But after 100 years, that airport now known as Lynchburg Regional Airport is honoring his contributions to aviation. The airport placed his statue in front of the entrance.

“He was an early aviation pioneer here from the Lynchburg area. And he was a Tuskegee airman,” said Lynchburg Regional Airport Assistant Manager Cedric Simon. “So, we’re really excited to have that piece of history here on display at Lynchburg Regional Airport.”

Today, Spencer is recognized for leading the way for the integration of the military.

To learn more about Spencer and his family watch this video or click here.

