7@four previews Redwood Community Market Spring Fling

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) -The Redwood Community Market is hosting a Spring Fling on Saturday.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona spoke with event organizer Liz White and singer Jordan Spence about the event.

There will be local crafters, food, baked goods, crafters including woodwork, jewelry, barn quilts, soap makers, Appalachian Tumblers and so much more.

There will also be a petting zoo, face painting, pony rides and the Christian group The Nobody’s will be performing.

