7@four previews upcoming Arc Aid Music Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Arc Aid Music Festival is coming up on Saturday.

Jean Jadhon spoke with Development Director Heather Allen about the event.

The music festival supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Gates open at noon, bands will play 12:30 to 6 p.m.

The event will be held at The Field at 1508 Bedford Avenue, Lynchburg, VA.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, $10 for students and teens and children 12 and under get in free. You can purchase tickets here.

