AG Miyares asks VSP to require antisemitism training after visiting Israel and Poland

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares has asked Virginia State Police to require antisemitism awareness training for new officers and current officers after visiting Israel and Poland for nine-days, according to the Attorney General’s Team.

There were nearly 3,700 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the most since the 1970′s, according to an Anti-Defamation League report.

“A significant take away from our time in Israel was that to eradicate antisemitism once and for all, we have to understand the trends that have allowed it to thrive and grow throughout time, world wide,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Virginia’s newfound relationship with Israel’s Ministry Foreign Affairs experts will greatly help our Antisemitism Task Force in combating this scourge here in the Commonwealth. As attorneys general, it was beneficial for us to learn from Israeli security officials about their nation’s world-class security technology and defense capabilities. Very few nations face the amount of threats that Israel does, and yet they’re able to successfully keep their citizens safe.

Miyares, alongside attorney generals from other states, were able to have meetings with Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, and Ambassador Ron Dermer, the Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister. The group discussed a wide range of issues, including the reforms being made in Israel as well as the country’s national security threats.

The recommendation comes from the new Office of Attorney General Antisemitism Task Force, which was created by Attorney General Miyares in February. Miyares also encouraged local police departments across the Commonwealth to consider antisemitism awareness training.

