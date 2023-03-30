Callaway Elementary School raising money for new playground equipment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Callaway Elementary School’s playground equipment is between 40 to 50 years old.

On Friday, there will be an auction to replace some of the outdated items and provide a more enjoyable space for students and the community.

At 4:30 Friday afternoon, the silent auction begins.

At 6:30, a live auction will start.

People can come to the school hungry, because there will be plenty of food trucks available.

Some of the items for auction include a Yeti cooler, Blackstone Grill, Kayak with paddle, and more.

