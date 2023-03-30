Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Callaway Elementary School raising money for new playground equipment

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Callaway Elementary School’s playground equipment is between 40 to 50 years old.

On Friday, there will be an auction to replace some of the outdated items and provide a more enjoyable space for students and the community.

At 4:30 Friday afternoon, the silent auction begins.

At 6:30, a live auction will start.

People can come to the school hungry, because there will be plenty of food trucks available.

Some of the items for auction include a Yeti cooler, Blackstone Grill, Kayak with paddle, and more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
No charges filed against homeowner who shot intruder
Donnie Rivers-Holmes, AKA Khloe, reported missing from Roanoke... 3.29.23
Missing/Endangered Alert canceled for Roanoke teen
Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23
Roanoke auto shop fire ruled accidental

Latest News

Carilion Clinic rolls out new name and updates construction to benefit mental health care in...
New name and new construction to benefit mental health care at Carilion Clinic
Safeside Tactical On Gun Safety And Storage
Talking gun safety with SafeSide Tactical
Georgia Amoore: Hokies' Bulldog
Georgia Amoore: Hokies' Bulldog
Celebrating Dorothy Batson: Civil Rights Hero
Celebrating Dorothy Batson: Civil Rights Hero