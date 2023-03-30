Birthdays
Chilly start, seasonable ending today

Rain chances return Friday
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Another quiet day ahead
  • Greatest rain coverage coming Friday into Saturday
  • Windy conditions may cause power outages likely Saturday

THURSDAY

Bundle up and plan for another chilly start to the day. Overnight temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The dry weather continues into Thursday. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s under a sunny sky.

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Moisture associated with our next weather maker arrives on Friday. Expect periods of showers through the afternoon and evening hours.

RAINFALL: .25″ to .75″ possible with locally higher amounts

Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.
Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.(WDBJ)

SATURDAY

Most of the showers should come to an end by lunchtime Saturday. Depending on the speed of the front, a few storms can’t be ruled out across the southside and central Virginia during the afternoon. We’ll watch the trends closely and keep you updated. Expect winds to quickly increase through the afternoon. Gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. A wind advisory may be issued. We’ll keep you posted.

Wind gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph.
Wind gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

By the end of the weekend, the cooler air finally catches up to the front and we turn cooler for Sunday. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s along with a gusty wind.

Cooler conditions expected Sunday along with gusty winds.
Cooler conditions expected Sunday along with gusty winds.(WDBJ7)

NIGHT SKY VIEWING

You’ll want to look up Wednesday night shortly after sunset as you could see many planets in our solar system all at once! Mars, Uranus, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter will be spotted. For Mercury and Uranus, you may need the binoculars to spot them.

Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!
Next week 5 planets will be visible in the night sky!(WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.
Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.(WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

