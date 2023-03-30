Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Doctor explains the importance of pelvic floor health

Here @ Home learns more about pelvic floor strengthening
Here @ Home learns more about pelvic floor strengthening(Pelvic Solutions)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman’s pelvic floor is at the center of so many important body functions, but sometimes women might feel uncomfortable sharing their own pelvic floor issues.

To break the stigma Dr. Olivia Rutledge joined Here @ Home to talk about strengthening the pelvic floor.

She said it helps with things like support, holding in urine, and sexual arousal.

Often times people might think of Kegels as a pelvic floor exercise, but Dr. Rutledge says there are other stretching and strengthening exercises she focuses on in her own practice to keep patients strong.

She opened her practice Pelvic Solutions in Christiansburg this past fall and welcomes patients to reach out if they are experiencing pain or leakage or just want to find physical therapy treatments for their pelvic floor.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
No charges filed against homeowner who shot intruder
Donnie Rivers-Holmes, AKA Khloe, reported missing from Roanoke... 3.29.23
Missing/Endangered Alert canceled for Roanoke teen
Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23
Roanoke auto shop fire ruled accidental

Latest News

New Science Lab Unveiled In Blacksburg
New Science Lab Unveiled In Blacksburg
VT Legendary Coach Frank Beamer Talks Women's Final Four
VT Legendary Coach Frank Beamer Talks Women's Final Four
Woman Opens Her Home To Veterans For Breakfast
Woman Opens Her Home To Veterans For Breakfast
Arc Aid Music Festival Arrives This Weekend
7@four previews upcoming Arc Aid Music Festival
Arc Aid Music Festival Arrives This Weekend
Arc Aid Music Festival Arrives This Weekend