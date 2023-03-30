Doctor explains the importance of pelvic floor health

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman’s pelvic floor is at the center of so many important body functions, but sometimes women might feel uncomfortable sharing their own pelvic floor issues.

To break the stigma Dr. Olivia Rutledge joined Here @ Home to talk about strengthening the pelvic floor.

She said it helps with things like support, holding in urine, and sexual arousal.

Often times people might think of Kegels as a pelvic floor exercise, but Dr. Rutledge says there are other stretching and strengthening exercises she focuses on in her own practice to keep patients strong.

She opened her practice Pelvic Solutions in Christiansburg this past fall and welcomes patients to reach out if they are experiencing pain or leakage or just want to find physical therapy treatments for their pelvic floor.

