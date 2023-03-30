Birthdays
Frank Beamer talks women’s basketball historic run

Virginia Tech legendary football coach Frank Beamer
Virginia Tech legendary football coach Frank Beamer
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Legendary Football Coach Frank Beamer knows a thing or two about successful sports teams.

“They got a good team, they got the inside with [Elizabeth] Kitley and then they got the good shooters around them and I think they play smart,” he said. “They’re well coached with Coach Brooks.”

Beamer says he’s seen some good women’s basketball teams in his time in Blacksburg but none that have garnered the amount of excitement this team has.

“I think it just shows off Virginia Tech fan support,” he said. “We’re in it together. We’ve got each other’s back. All the things that I think Virginia Tech stands for.”

Beamer led the football program to the national championship game in 1999 which is the closest the university has ever been to a national title.

He says he believes this team can get it done.

“Have no regrets,” he said. “Go give it your all. Enjoy yourself and you don’t have to do anything special. I mean, who you are and what got you here is what can win it for you. It’s right there for you.”

Regardless of the outcome, coach says this is an experience this team will never forget.

“You’ve had a great year,” Beamer said. “We’re on a great run, but you’re gonna remember what happens in this game the rest of your life.”

