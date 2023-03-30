Fund to support victims of domestic violence created in memory of slain dogs

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fund created in memory of two dogs shot to death will support victims of domestic violence, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center.

The Humane Society had offered a reward for the safe return of Colby and Caleb, reported missing from Rocky Mount in February. The dogs were instead found shot to death, leading to the arrest of their owner, Terry Michel. The Humane Society contacted people who donated to the reward fund for input about what to do with the funds.

A reward was then paid to the person who came forward with information to the sheriff’s office, leading to Michel’s arrest. The remainder of the funds went to the new memorial fund, designed to assist with the cost of short-term emergency boarding or routine medical care to help get into safe housing.

For more information, call 540-489-3491 or email info@plannedpethoodrockymount.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.