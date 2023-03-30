Birthdays
Goodwill announces new partners in Melrose Plaza project

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plans for the new Melrose Plaza are moving forward in Roanoke.

On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys announced two of the partners that will help make it happen.

Melrose Plaza will be located at the existing Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus.

The initiative will include a full-service grocery store, adult high school and community wellness center.

The new partners include Bank of Botetourt and Wallace360, a local marketing and creative agency.

Mary Ann Gilmer is Goodwill of the Valleys’ Chief External Affairs Officer.

“Keeping the community informed is in the forefront of all of the partnerships there,” Gilmer told WDBJ7 in an interview. “All of the partners are really wanting the community input. And we want to be keeping everyone abreast of every step along the way.”

More partner announcements are expected soon, and Goodwill hopes to open Melrose Plaza in the fourth quarter of 2024.

