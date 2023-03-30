Hokies final four shirts sell out in less than a day at Campus Emporium

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans are ready to cheer the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team as they face the LSU tigers Friday night at 7.

So many fans are ready to cheer that all of the Final Four t-shirts are sold out in less than 24 hours at Campus Emporium.

The nearly 200 shirts went flying off the shelves, said staff.

Store representatives couldn’t recall the last time they sold out so quickly.

“This is definitely a noteworthy phenomenon. I mean they came around lunchtime yesterday and were gone about the same time today,” said Sales Associate Meggin Hicklin. “Which is incredible.”

The store says it still has ACC Championship and Sweet 16 swag.

But they hope to sell National Championship shirts after Friday night’s game.

