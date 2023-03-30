Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Hokies final four shirts sell out in less than a day at Campus Emporium

Final four swag sells out
Final four swag sells out(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans are ready to cheer the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team as they face the LSU tigers Friday night at 7.

So many fans are ready to cheer that all of the Final Four t-shirts are sold out in less than 24 hours at Campus Emporium.

The nearly 200 shirts went flying off the shelves, said staff.

Store representatives couldn’t recall the last time they sold out so quickly.

“This is definitely a noteworthy phenomenon. I mean they came around lunchtime yesterday and were gone about the same time today,” said Sales Associate Meggin Hicklin. “Which is incredible.”

The store says it still has ACC Championship and Sweet 16 swag.

But they hope to sell National Championship shirts after Friday night’s game.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
No charges filed against homeowner who shot intruder
Donnie Rivers-Holmes, AKA Khloe, reported missing from Roanoke... 3.29.23
Missing/Endangered Alert canceled for Roanoke teen
Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23
Roanoke auto shop fire ruled accidental

Latest News

Georgia Amoore: Hokies' Bulldog
Georgia Amoore: Hokies' Bulldog
Soule has played an important role in the success of the Lady Hokies this season
Becoming A Hokie: Taylor Soule's Story
VT Legendary Coach Frank Beamer Talks Women's Final Four
VT Legendary Coach Frank Beamer Talks Women's Final Four
Taylor Soule Virginia Tech
Becoming a Hokie: Taylor Soule’s journey