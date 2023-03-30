Birthdays
Local author shares message of hope with new memoir

Kevin Lewis shares message of hope in new memoir
Kevin Lewis shares message of hope in new memoir(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new memoir takes a look back on a Roanoke man’s life after a mass shooting rocked the community he was living in at the time.

Kevin Lewis joined Here @ Home to talk about his upcoming book “Can you trust me this much?”

Lewis was coaching gymnastics in Buffalo, Minnesota in 2021 when a gunman attacked a nearby health clinic in that community.  Lewis explained that moment inspired him to put pen to paper and share stories from his life.

“Can you trust me this much?” is expected to be released this June.

