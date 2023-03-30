National Park Service reminds Blue Ridge Parkway visitors about maintenance projects near Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visitors to the Blue Ridge Parkway can expect a bridge maintenance project and other repairs this season.

According to the National Park Service, crews will begin work on a planned bridge maintenance project at milepost 61.6 (VA Route 130) and 121.4 (US 220). NPS says the project, which will begin mind-April, will be managed with a single lane traffic control. That said, drivers might also find daytime closures of less than 30 minutes or full closures in the evening. Officials say this work will replace bridge bearings and address other concrete repairs.

Meanwhile, crews are also reminding visitors about ongoing work to repair a slope failure near milepost 127.9. This is a project to fix part of the road that gave out during a spring storm in 2020. Crews had to extend the project last fall, saying they found a failed culvert in the slope that needed to be replaced.

NPS officials said in an email they ask drivers to cooperate with the full closure in place from the closed gates between milepost 121.4 and 136. Final steps include completion of additional headwalls and drainage elements and paving the road as temperatures allow. A signed detour remains in place around the project, from US 220 (mp121.4) to Adney Gap at US 221 (mp136).

Learn more about getting around on the Parkway at https://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/gettingaround.htm, and check daily road status updates at https://www.nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit/roadclosures.htm.

