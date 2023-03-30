New name and new construction to benefit mental health care at Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is moving outpatient mental health services to Tanglewood Mall. On Thursday, the health system offered an update on construction and a new name for the department that will occupy the space.

Dr. Robert Trestman donned a hard-hat for his latest conversation with Roanoke reporters.

“It’s happening all around us,” he said, as he gestured to the space that’s currently under construction.

Crews are renovating 37,000 square feet adjacent to the Carilion Children’s center that opened a year and a half ago.

As the health system expands services and works to improve access to care, the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine will be called Carilion Mental Health.

“This is a clear statement of Carilion’s investment,” Trestman said, “in reaching out to the community to make it easy and not stigmatizing to be able to receive care with dignity, with respect and at a world class level of quality.”

The new facility will offer adult and pediatric care, and include more than 60 provider offices and an on-site lab.

Jennifer Rotenberry is Construction Project Manager with Carilion.

“So as we expand our presence here at Tanglewood, it’s great for our patients,” Rotenberry said. “It’s great for revitalizing Tanglewood. Also all the new restaurants out front, the 419 Vision with Roanoke County. So it’s a whole partnership and we’re growing.”

Carilion Clinic representatives said the work at Tanglewood is a little bit ahead of schedule. And the Carilion Mental Health facility is expected to open in October of this year.

