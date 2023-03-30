Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
The community college campus was put on lockdown.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
No charges filed against homeowner who shot intruder
Fire at Reed's Automotive on Orange Avenue in Roanoke... 3.29.23
Roanoke auto shop fire ruled accidental
FloydFest 23 logo
FloydFest 2023 plans uncertain as leaders cite logistical issues

Latest News

Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
A judge blocks the U.S. health care law mandate that insurers cover some preventive care; the...
Judge blocks US health care law mandate on preventive care
Virginia State Police say the driver of a pick-up truck died at the scene.
State Police investigate fatal crash in Pittsylvania County
US agent Richard Visek, left, and delegation members, wait for judges to enter the...
Top UN court rejects Iranian bid to free assets frozen by US
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal