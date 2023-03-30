Birthdays
State Police investigate fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

Virginia State Police say the driver of a pick-up truck died at the scene.
Virginia State Police say the driver of a pick-up truck died at the scene.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police officials reported Thursday that one person died Tuesday in a crash along Route 865 in Dry Fork.

According to VSP, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 865, a quarter-mile north of Sandy Creek Road.

Troopers say a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck was heading north on Route 865 when it crossed the center of the road and hit a southbound dump truck.

The driver of the pick-up, Brandon M. Stowe, 33, of Dry Fork, died at the scene. Officials say he was wearing the shoulder belt portion of his seatbelt.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

