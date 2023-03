ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV crashed into the Star City Market in Roanoke Thursday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say the crash occurred at around 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been determined.

Crews told WDBJ7 that one person was in the building at the time of the crash, but said they were ok.

