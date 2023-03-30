Talking gun safety with SafeSide Tactical

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With gun violence in the headlines, we wanted to take a moment to discuss about the best way to secure your weapons safely.

SafeSide Tactical says for handguns, they will give people a free gun lock.

In our region there are some other organizations that offer free gun locks like Carilion Clinic, and the Suicide Prevention Council.

There are other safety options including safes. SafeSide Tactical says there are even safes for your car that can attach to the seats.

“This is another reminder of the fact that you know, in our home here in our valley, that we really need to take and make the effort to make sure that firearms don’t get into the hands of people who otherwise shouldn’t have them,” Co-Owner Mitchell Tyler said Thursday.

Tyler says when it comes to firearm safety and storage, things may change as life changes - like when there are children in the home.

“Your responsibility doesn’t stop at the transaction. The background check getting approved is not a blank check for you being careless. And so we just want to make sure that people take the time to assess how their firearms are stored,” he said.

SafeSide Tactical offers classes and trainings to help people stay protected.

Thursday at 6, there’s a firearm safety session in Roanoke for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. There is still time to sign up, and there will be an ASL interpreter there.

